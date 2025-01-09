Applications for Sport Sponsorship open in Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The GLL Sports Foundation (GSF) has opened its annual award programme to talented athletes who live near or train at Better leisure centres and sports facilities across Oxfordshire.

The GLL Sports Foundation is the UK’s largest independent athlete support programme, offering financial support, free access to sport facilities, physiotherapy, lifestyle mentoring and mental health support.

Athlete and pole vaulter Carine Muir from Abingdon currently receives a GSF Gold training award. Her career highlights have included competing at the World Masters Indoor Championships, British Masters Championships and becoming Oxfordshire County champion.

Carine says: “It’s a privilege to be a GSF supported athlete and my Gold Training Award provides me with essential access to the excellent facilities including a state of the art gym where I am able to train consistently and safely in order to strive towards my goals, improve my technique, maintain a high level of fitness and develop as an athlete.”

Carine Muir, Pole Vaulter from Oxfordshire and GLL Sport Foundation supported athlete.

GLL Community Sport Manager for Oxfordshire, Kate Mulrey added: “It is inspiring to see the difference GSF awards can make in helping talented sportsmen and women achieve their potential.”

“The scheme is now in its seventeenth year and thousands of athletes in Swindon and beyond have benefited from the wide-ranging support available during that time.

“Sporting success is a great source of national pride and I’m proud to be part of an organisation that actively encourages sporting excellence in such a practical, hands-on way.”

The GLL Sport Foundation was launched 17 years ago by sport and leisure operator and charitable social enterprise GLL, with the aim of supporting talented young athletes with funding and practical help. It has so far contributed over £13m to help over 24,000 athletes on their sporting journey.

GLL Sport Foundation supported athletes have excelled in major competitions and have gained over 86 Olympic and Paralympic medals and 77 Commonwealth Games medals. Other previous holders of GSF awards include Darryl Neita (athletics), Anna Hursey (table tennis), Charlotte Worthington (BMX), Alex Yee (triathlon), boxers Anthony Joshua, Aiden and Michaela Walsh, divers Tom Daley, Matty Lee and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, swimmers Tully Kearney, Susie Rodgers, Tom Dean and Ellie Simmons.

According to research carried out by OnePoll on behalf of GSF, two thirds of Britons (66%) say they believe more should be done to support the Nation’s talented young athletes achieve sporting success and over a quarter (27%) say that a career in sport offers great opportunities to young people from under privileged backgrounds.

The awards are open now and close on 20 February 2025. Applicants can apply via the website: www.gllsportfoundation.org/