Animal encounters delight residents at Larkrise care home for National Farm Animal Day

Residents at Larkrise Care Home in Banbury were treated to a heartwarming and hands-on experience, thanks to The Good Day Farm on Tour, who brought a variety of animals to the care home—run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT)—to mark National Farm Animal Day in April.

The special visit gave residents the chance to touch, cuddle, and connect with a range of friendly animals, including a tortoise, a chick, two piglets named Susan and Debbie, Mirabelle the sheep, and Murphy the pony.

The home organised the event due to residents’ love of animals. Everyone was delighted to welcome Laura and Emily from The Good Day Farm on Tour, known for their engaging and compassionate approach to animal care.

“The residents really enjoyed seeing the animals,” said Jade Wise, Activities Co-ordinator. “David said he never thought he’d have a pony come to his bedside.”

Resident Arthur Morbey with a young chick

The visit sparked joy and fond memories among many of the residents. Patricia, who used to own and ride horses, was especially touched by seeing Murphy the pony. She said: “Seeing Murphy brought back memories of the horses I used to own.”

In a particularly touching moment, a chick calmly perched on the arm of resident Arthur Morbey, who used to keep and race pigeons. Arthur instinctively held his arm in a way designed to calm birds—extending his forearm to help the bird feel safe. This moment offered insight into Arthur’s past and his natural connection with animals.

Hannah Larner, Home Manager, reflected on the emotional impact of the visit. She said: “You can see the difference the animals make in the way the residents react. Being around animals makes them happy, calm, and relaxed. It's lovely to see them smiling and having so much fun.”

The event brought joy, comfort, and a strong sense of connection to everyone involved. It will be fondly remembered by residents and staff alike.