Andy Willis BCAv receives prestigious Highly Commended Award
Recently Andy Willis received an award at the Voco Oxford Thames Hotel in Sandford-on-Thames. The award ceremony bringing together the very best unpaid carers, members of the community and voluntary sector, and statutory and independent care providers.
The awards are hosted by the Oxfordshire Association of Care Providers (OACP), Carers Oxfordshire and Age UK Oxfordshire, and are supported and recognised by Oxfordshire County Council.
Andy Willis BCAv, Chairman of Banburyshire Advice Centre said; "I was very honoured to receive this award."
Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “The Oxfordshire Care Awards is one of the most important events of the year, giving us all the opportunity to celebrate the inspirational people who provide support to adults in our county.
“From unpaid carers and those who work in the voluntary sector, to homecare providers and inspirational leaders in the sector, it’s an honour to be involved in this event and show the council’s support for carers in Oxfordshire.”
Eddy McDowall, CEO of OACP, said: “These uplifting awards give us all the opportunity to say thank you to the inspirational people working hard in the community and care services across Oxfordshire every day.
“They celebrate local individuals, highly trained direct care givers, adult social care professionals, ancillary workers, family run care services, larger care groups and support organisations who together consistently go the extra mile for the people they support.”
