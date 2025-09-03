Aldi launches search for Oxfordshire's best community allotment

Aldi is calling on community allotments across Oxfordshire to showcase their gardening skills for a chance to be crowned the UK’s best community allotment.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting local gardeners in Oxfordshire to submit photos and stories about their allotments, celebrating the people, produce and passion that make them special.

From swapping tips with neighbours to growing fruit and veg, Aldi wants to hear stories about how community allotments bring people together, whether it’s through supporting local British growers or contributing to a more sustainable future.

One winner will be chosen to receive a special Aldi hamper from Aldi’s plant supplier, Ivan Ambrose, packed with a bundle of plants to help their allotment bloom.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “Making sustainability a part of everyday life is our passion and being able to support local communities is a big part of that.

“This competition is a great way to celebrate the hard work and creativity that go into community allotments, and we can’t wait to see the inspiring spaces people share with us.”

To enter, simply send a photo of your allotment and a short explanation about what makes it special, along with your name and address to [email protected].

Entries open on Tuesday 2nd September and will close on Tuesday 16th September.

For more information and T&Cs, visit: LINK

