ADHD Oxfordshire businesswoman celebrates winning a Woman Who Achieves Award

Kate Whitley, an Oxfordshire businesswoman and founder of The ADHD Business Lab, is celebrating winning a Woman Who Achieves Award. These awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business.

Kate, who lives in Oxford, was invited as a keynote speaker at the awards ceremony held at the historic Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire earlier this month. She was completely blown away when she was announced a winner!

Founder of Woman Who, Sandra Garlick MBE commented, “Kate has the ability to share her life experiences and learning to inspire and help others. A true Woman Who role model." Sandra was awarded her MBE in the New Year’s Honours List 2020 for her services to women in business.

The ADHD Business Lab supports business owners with ADHD brains to power up their challenges and create profitable businesses to sustain a healthy family life. Kate launched her business, the Strategy Success Lab in 2022 and proudly developed The ADHD Business Lab two years later to support other business owners who, like her, have ADHD.

Kate's journey to where she is today hasn't been straightforward or easy.

She says, "It's been a series of steps, some forward, some sideways, and a few back; mostly in thick mud. I've had to navigate the challenges of an ADHD brain—dealing with cognitive dysfunction, impaired working memory, and the struggle of not fitting in anywhere. This combination made planning a clear path forward difficult in daily life; I was constantly firefighting. I wish I’d known back then I had ADHD".

The ADHD Business Lab was born out of this journey. It's more than a business; it's a place where she can support others who are navigating their own paths, many of whom are dealing with a Strategy Success neurodivergent brain, with the all too often frustrations and overwhelm of running an online business whilst simply trying to get through the day.

Kate said, “winning a Woman Who Achieves Award is incredibly humbling, and such an honour”. She added “I didn’t recognise my own name when it was called out and was looking round for the winner! I had tears in my eyes as the Judges comments were read out to the sound of clapping and cheering from the audience”.

The Judges said, “Your dedication to helping others and fostering community, coupled with your plans to use this award to inspire and aid more people, truly set you apart.”

Sandra also commented “This year was my 9th year of delivering these Awards and it was important to me that the event is as inclusive as possible.”. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of these awards!

Kate will continue to raise awareness about the challenges ADHD business owners face every day. Her keynotes have been heralded as incredibly funny, raw, and inspiring, as she weaves her own story into a message which everyone can relate to.

