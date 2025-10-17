Act of kindness by Hoops sponsor helps raise the profile of mental health charity Response

An act of kindness by one of Oxford City FC’s key business partners will help raise the profile of a charity supporting those living with critical mental illness.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental health charity Response will receive all benefits attached to the Hoops’ Player Sponsorship package after Main Stand sponsors TotalQ donated the opportunity through its support of defender Charlie Wiggett.

It means Response’s branding will be visible at all home fixtures at the MGroup Stadium through the 2025-26 season, including in the matchday programme and on the club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity will also receive a signed shirt at the end of the season.

Martin Spackman, MD of TotalQ, with Hoops defender Charlie Wiggett.

Martin Spackman, Managing Director of TotalQ, said donating the Hoops’ Player Sponsorship benefits to a good, local cause made total sense and wants other businesses to join the trend.

“The work of Response is truly life-changing,” said Martin.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the exposure generated by our sponsorship of Charlie will be better served by supporting a good local cause.

“Oxford City FC is a club which truly has the community at its heart, and as a key partner of the Hoops we’re proud to support Response by raising awareness of the critical work its team delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great example of how we can harness the power of football and the Hoops badge to make a small difference, and I’d love to see more local businesses follow this trend by backing a cause which means something personally to them.”

Based in Littlemore but operating across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, Response celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and is the region’s largest independent mental health and housing charity.

Its team help care for more than 300 adults living in supported accommodation and work with hundreds of young people and their families annually.

This month, the charity cut the ribbon on its new Wellbeing Hub in Thatcham which will offer a safe, inclusive and compassionate space for young people aged 11 and above, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Murphy, Associate Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications at Response, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to TotalQ for this act of generosity.

“Our services are not only life-changing but in many examples can be life-saving too for our residents and those we work with.

“Our multi-layered approach to tackling mental health challenges means we can prioritise those who require intensive 24/7 support and care, while providing early intervention services to help reduce pressure on the NHS and local services.

“We can’t wait to be pitch side soon to meet Charlie and cheer on the Hoops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Already, Oxford City FC delivers a fantastic range of programmes to young people through its official charity who we can’t wait to work alongside.”

Further information about Response and its work to support those living with serious mental illness is available online via www.response.org.uk.

Player sponsorship for the men’s and women’s teams is priced at £250. Businesses interested in finding out more and helping a charity of their choice can email [email protected].

TotalQ is a quality management company based in Northamptonshire which provides quality and supplier management services, plus guidance and support with various accreditation requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business operates across multiple sectors and has expanded to offer process and performance improvement advice within retail and hospitality to accompany other cost saving and process improvement services.