A warm welcome in Oxfordshire this winter

As the temperature goes down, ‘Better’ leisure centres across Oxfordshire will be offering customers sanctuary from the wintery weather in designated ‘Warm Spaces’.

Now in its third year, the Warm Spaces initiative was set up in response to the winter’s cost of living crisis. It will offer anyone living in the vicinity of a participating leisure centre a warm welcome, comfortable seating, the opportunity to charge a phone or device, use the free WiFi or even have a hot shower.

In addition, some local leisure centres are offering specific activities alongside keeping warm –

Chipping Norton - seated exercise classes which are free of charge and organised by the Move Together team at West Oxfordshire District Council. Also, funded soft play and ‘Toddler Splash’ places alongside free hot drinks!

Carterton and White Horse leisure centres - funded junior memberships and cafe for 11-16 year-olds as part of the HAF scheme (holiday activities and food programme) for children who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Windrush - discounted places at Toddler World for YouMove families until Wednesday 18th December. Funded by West Oxfordshire District Council.

Wantage - funded soft play sessions for YouMove families. Funded by South & Vale District Council. The council is also funding 200 free swims over the Christmas holidays for YouMove families.

Kate Mulrey, GLL’s Community Sports Manager in the region, said: “Operating facilities at the heart of our local community, we are aware that some people may struggle to heat their homes in winter.

“As a charitable social enterprise, we want to help local residents so our staff will be on hand to welcome those in need to our warm spaces during the coming months.”

For further information on Warm Spaces operating from Better leisure centres and libraries visit: https://www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities/warm-spaces

Leisure centres in run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. Supporting the wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.