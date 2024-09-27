A successful fundraising start to the year for Banbury Inner Wheel Club
President Carole Adkins wanted her first charity event to be a Cheese and Wine evening with a speaker as a start to her year as President, raising funds for her chosen charity Marie Curie (Marie Curie charity provide support and care to everyone with a terminal illness).
Last Wednesday evening Inner Wheel members and their partners, Rotarians, friends, and guests enjoyed a splendid social time and a spread of various cheeses and wines before being enthralled by speaker Gillian Cane who gave a lively talk about the Mitford sisters. “These six Mitford sisters were, by anybody’s standards, outrageous. They shocked and appalled in equal measure. They are, however, enduringly fascinating” says Gillian.
Gillian currently writes and gives talks on a variety of largely WW2 subjects. She was one of the earliest female recruits at Sandhurst and the first woman to serve with the Royal Green Jackets.
President Carole has a number of ideas to raise more funds for Marie Curie this Inner Wheel year (which ends 30th June 2025) which will include events involving the Banbury community.
If you would like to find out more about the Inner Wheel Club of Banbury please contact by email: [email protected]
