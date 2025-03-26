A Strike of Happiness at Banbury Bowl

At Chacombe Park Care Home, we believe that listening is the first step to caring. This belief came to life during an unforgettable afternoon at the local bowling alley, where residents’ dreams became a reality.

It all began when Activities Coordinator Morgan Dowie and Assistant Kim Martin heard residents sharing their heartfelt wishes. Listening carefully, they transformed casual conversation into an exciting outing that would bring joy and excitement to the entire care home community.

Our life enrichment program is built on a simple yet powerful principle: our residents’ desires drive our activities. When our gentlemen residents expressed their love for bowling, our team didn’t just hear them – they acted.

The result was a perfectly tailored bowling experience that celebrated individual abilities and preferences. The bowling alley became more than just a venue; it was a space of inclusivity and joy. Carefully selected to accommodate varying physical abilities, the location ensured that every resident could participate fully, embodying our commitment to personalised care.

Strike One!

Laughter echoed through the bowling alley as residents engaged in friendly competition, creating memories that will be cherished for years to come. The afternoon wasn’t just about bowling – it was about fulfilling wishes, fostering connections, and proving that at Chacombe Park, resident happiness is our top priority.

As residents enjoyed a well-deserved lunch and shared stories of their bowling adventure, the smiles said it all.

At Chacombe Park Care Home, we don’t just provide care – we listen, we understand, and we make dreams come true. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

