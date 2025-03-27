A picture of success: How doors are opening for a talented Kineton artist - just a few months after graduating
Emily Hoyle may be fresh from Oxford University’s Ruskin School of Art but within a few short months of graduating, she was offered a solo exhibition at one of Oxford’s leading art galleries -The North Wall- and is about to have her work on show again in the city.
“I’d been wondering whether I could make it in the contemporary art world, as my work is very much rooted in the classical style, then along came these amazing opportunities.”
Emily sold a significant proportion of her diverse collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures over the 10 days of the exhibition in January and has high hopes for her exhibition at Ronapainting Gallery, which will run from May 2nd to 24th.
She is now working hard at her studio in Kineton to complete a new body of work.
“I firmly believe that creativity alone is not enough to produce good work. It has to be married with hard work and discipline.” she declared.
Emily is influenced by her rural surroundings and particularly horses, which feature strongly in her work. She learned to ride as a child and her passion remains evident.
Although her parents have a scientific background, Emily credits her creative side to her aunt, who is an artist, and grandmothers who, she says, both enjoyed making beautiful things. Her own talent was spotted by her teachers when she was just six. And she credits inspirational art teachers at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School and KES for encouraging her and giving her the confidence to apply to Oxford.
“Producing art can be very challenging, but I love it. Every day is different and, so far, making my way in the art world has been very exciting.”
To view and find out more about Emily’s work, visit her website www.emilyhoyle.com or email her at [email protected].