A new chapter and new friendships at The Fremantle Trust care homes

Friendship is a special bond built on trust, support, and shared experiences. It brings joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging. We’re excited to share the heartwarming story of Margaret and Rita, residents at The Fremantle Trust care home in Holmer Green.

Their story shows how special it is to have a best friend just down the hall, someone to share the everyday moments with.

Margaret and Rita met at a weekly knitting club. They started as strangers but quickly bonded over a shared love for knitting. That common interest laid the foundation for what has become a close and lasting friendship. Margaret recalls:

“Friendships are important, especially when you come into a care home. It’s not where you’d imagine you’d be, but having a great friendship with Rita makes all the

difference.”

Rita agrees: “It’s nice to have someone to talk to and reminisce with. It’s good to know I have a friend here—it’s very important to me.”

Their friendship goes far beyond the knitting club. Together, they’ve taken on new projects, like crafting a beautiful patchwork quilt that now hangs proudly in their

home. More than just a piece of art, the quilt symbolises their bond and the possibilities for connection at any stage of life.

But it’s not just about the creative work. Margaret and Rita support each other through everyday challenges, celebrate each other’s victories, and offer comfort during tough times. Their companionship has helped turn Cherry Garth care home into a true home where they feel connected and valued.

Margaret shares: “Coming into a care home was a big change. But finding a friend like Rita changed everything. She gave me a sense of belonging and reminds me that life is still full of wonderful moments.”

Rita adds: “Having Margaret as a friend has been a blessing. We share so many laughs and memories, and it’s comforting to know we’re in this together. Our friendship has made this chapter of my life incredibly special.”

Their story is a reminder that life in a care home can be the start of a new chapter, one filled with possibilities and connection.

For more information about The Fremantle Trust care homes, visit fremantletrust.org or call us on 0333 130 0104