A multicultural celebration at Brackley's Juniper House Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, Juniper House Care Home hosted a delightful BBQ party in its beautiful garden, bringing together residents, their families, and staff members with their loved ones.

The event was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing the talents of Juniper House's staff.

Staff at Juniper House in Brackley made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff members took centre stage, performing a variety of traditional dances and songs from their respective cultures.

Beryl having a fab time with her family

The evening featured Albanian dances by Alex and Albana, a soulful performance by Jinto, Blessing's energetic South Nigerian dance, and dazzling Bollywood routines by Jisna, Chiara, and Jaison.

Juniper House prides itself on fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This sentiment was beautifully echoed in the feedback from a resident's family member who remarked, "It is so nice to see all the staff with their families enjoying a lovely evening at Juniper.

Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Juniper Houseare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad