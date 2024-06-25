A multicultural celebration at Brackley's Juniper House Care Home
The event was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, showcasing the talents of Juniper House's staff.
Staff at Juniper House in Brackley made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together.
Staff members took centre stage, performing a variety of traditional dances and songs from their respective cultures.
The evening featured Albanian dances by Alex and Albana, a soulful performance by Jinto, Blessing's energetic South Nigerian dance, and dazzling Bollywood routines by Jisna, Chiara, and Jaison.
Juniper House prides itself on fostering a sense of community and inclusion. This sentiment was beautifully echoed in the feedback from a resident's family member who remarked, "It is so nice to see all the staff with their families enjoying a lovely evening at Juniper.
Seema Thomas, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Juniper Houseare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.
