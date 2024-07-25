A million free cupcakes up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National chain launches digital loyalty card with free giveaway.

National chain ‘Cake Box', which has more than 250 outlets across the UK, are giving away a million free cupcakes this summer to celebrate the launch of their new digital loyalty card known as the ‘Cake Club’.

The company, known for their egg-free cakes opened its first store in East London in 2008. The company’s vision, created by CEO Sukh Chamdal was to become the most well-known cake company in the UK. The free giveaway is available at its Oxfordshire outlet in Banbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I created the company,” said Sukh, “after learning the business of dessert cakes from my late father. I wanted to bring fresh cream cakes to the UK, and we had a way to do that without eggs, that didn’t compromise the taste or texture. Cake Box was then born and has grown from there.”

Customer Tanya Tymofeienko with her digital loyalty card launched by the Cakebox team

To get a free cupcake, customers will need to download Cake Box’s new digital loyalty card called the “Cake Club”. The digital loyalty card is downloaded to a customer's phone 'wallet'.

Once downloaded, customers can collect a free buttercream cupcake of their choice, from any Cake Box store.

Speaking about the initiative, Cake Box Marketing Manager, Shivani Bhanaut Chopra said: “At Cake Box, we understand the importance of loyalty and rewarding customers. Not only are we giving away 1 million cupcakes, but we are rewarding people with a free £10 gift voucher after their fourth visit too. We are really excited about rewarding more of our loyal customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cake Box is a UK company with over 250 stores and over 1000 cake makers who make every cake fresh in store, each day.