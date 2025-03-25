A gift is nice but a card is better - mums prefer the simple gesture of a card over pricey gifts

70% of mums prefer a card with a personalised message from their children to a text message.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, anyone thinking of sending their mum a text to mark the occasion may want to think again! The advice comes as results from a new survey from Royal Mail and Neuro-Insight, found that nearly 70% of mums prefer a card with a personalised message from their children to a text message, demonstrating that the personal touch, in the form of handwritten notes and heartfelt messages, reigns supreme as the day approaches.

The research also found that while gifts are lovely, nearly 81% of mums would prefer a card over a gift if they had to choose. Turns out, the simple gesture of a card speaks volumes.

The power of communication

For the avoidance of any doubt, the research found that 48% of mums make sure to remind their children that Mother's Day is important to them, with 22% secretly hoping their children pick up on any hints and make the day special.

Sentimentality at its best

For many, these tokens of love are cherished, with 96% of mothers saying they keep all or some of the cards they receive. Almost three-quarters of mums (73%) say they have a sentimental place where they keep past Mother's Day cards and notes.

Using nPLICIT™, an innovative technology that explores the subconscious connections formed with objects, people, and events, Royal Mail and Neuro-Insight have revealed just how much sentimental value Mother’s Day holds.

With scores ranging from 80 for a ‘Very Low Association’ to the feeling to 140 for a ‘High Association’ to the feeling, the research offers insights into how different forms of communication—such as handwritten cards versus text messages—trigger distinct emotional responses in mothers.

Key Findings:

Impersonal nature of text messages: When asked which was the more impersonal, text messages scored a +17% stronger association to the feeling. Texts scored 139 compared to 115 score for cards.

When asked which was the more impersonal, text messages scored a +17% stronger association to the feeling. Texts scored 139 compared to 115 score for cards. Sentimentality comparison: Handwritten cards were found to be more sentimental than text messages, with cards scoring 129 on the emotional response scale, compared to 117 for text messages – a difference of +10%.

Handwritten cards were found to be more sentimental than text messages, with cards scoring 129 on the emotional response scale, compared to 117 for text messages – a difference of +10%. Heart-warming impact: Receiving a handwritten card was also seen as more "heart-warming" than receiving a text, with a score of 126 for cards versus 117 for texts.

Jenny Hall, of Royal Mail said: “The research findings show just how much of an emotional impact sending a Mother’s Day card makes. So, for the 85p price of a stamp, you can put a big smile on your mum’s face this Mother’s Day. Remember, it’s the thought, the handwritten note, and the simple yet powerful act of sharing your love that counts the most.”

Samrat Saran, of Neuro-Insight said: In a day and age where digital technology has allowed us to communicate and connect with the world, we are still creatures that put tremendous value in gestures. A card communicates time taken from the day, elevates the specialness of the day and that gesture adds to the words we use to express our love for our mothers. There may come a time when digital messages generate the same affection, but from this research, Mums prefer the physical over the digital.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted to gauge the emotional associations and preferences of Mums when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, cards, and celebrations. The findings show that the emotional connection to a Mother’s Day card or note is stronger than ever, reaffirming that personal touches continue to be cherished.

The research, conducted through a series of carefully designed experiments, examines the subconscious associations mothers have with Mother’s Day greetings. Participants were shown two videos – one featuring a child writing a heartfelt note for Mother’s Day, and the other displaying a text message. These videos activated mirror neurons in mothers, evoking their own memories and experiences of Mother’s Day.

Following the video prompts, mothers participated in a timed game where they were shown images of both greeting formats along with associated emotions. A series of prompts, including both text and visual cards, were used to measure the strength of emotional associations based on the responses. The results revealed a clear distinction between the two greeting methods.

Additional findings:

86% of mums surveyed agreed that Mother’s Day is either somewhat or extremely important.

88% of mothers typically receive a card.

35% of mums spend the day with their children.

31% are taken out for a meal.

68% of mums specifically prefer a handwritten note on Mother’s Day.

70% of mums would be overjoyed to receive a card.

Research methodology:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Neuro-Insight. Total sample size was 325 mothers with children. Fieldwork was undertaken online, between March 04th – 11th 2025.