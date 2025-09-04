2.6 million steps, 31 days, no rest: Walking borders, changing lives

Stephen Johnson completes 2,000km charity walk connecting Quooker offices across Europe.

After 31 consecutive days, averaging 64km per day and an astonishing 85,000 steps daily, Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of Quooker UK & Ireland, has completed one of the most ambitious charity challenges of the year. Walking 2,000km across five countries with no rest days, Stephen took 2,613,858 steps on a deeply personal journey, completed in loving memory of his father, Neville Johnson.

Starting at Quooker’s office in Germany and finishing at the Quooker office in Spain, Stephen walked between Quooker locations across Europe, a symbolic route reflecting the company’s united support for his mission.

Stephen’s campaign, “Walking Borders. Changing Lives.”, set out to raise £100,000 for Grief Encounter and The Friendship Circle, two charities providing vital support to children coping with grief, loneliness, and mental health struggles. With over £94,000 raised so far, Stephen is now just £6,000 away from his target, funding that will directly transform hundreds of young lives.

“This has been the toughest challenge of my life,” Stephen says. “Walking 64km every single day without a break pushed me to my absolute limits. There were times when I battled extreme weather, got lost in open fields, and faced sheer exhaustion, but every step reminded me of the children these charities support. That’s what kept me going.”

Throughout the challenge, Stephen was powered by the support of Quooker colleagues, partners, and customers across Europe. “I couldn’t have done this without the Quooker family behind me,” he adds.

The journey spanned Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Spain, combining extreme endurance with deep personal meaning. But for Stephen, this campaign was never about records, it isn’t about a finish line photo or a medal.

“It’s for every child who has had to face grief far too young. For me, the real success of this challenge isn’t completing the walk, it’s raising the funds these children so desperately need. If we don’t hit the £100,000 target, I’ll feel like I’ve fallen short. So if you haven’t donated yet, please, see if you can. Every pound will help change a child’s life.”

L-R Sam Shiels, Stephen Johnson and Mike Gormley

Be part of something meaningful. Help us raise awareness. Help us raise hope.

To donate directly or follow Stephen’s journey, visit: https://www.quooker.co.uk/charity/walk/2025

To learn more, visit griefencounter.org and friendshipcircle.co.uk