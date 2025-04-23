100th birthday festivities light up Deddington care home with loved ones and a special guest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edwina Fran Stokes – known as Judy – marked her remarkable 100th birthday with a day filled with celebration at Featherton House in Deddington near Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lively occasion received extra sparkle with entertainment provided by Jacqueline Maynard, who made her name on The X Factor through her performance of “You’re My World” by Cilla Black. The celebrations also featured stunning flower arrangements, plenty of decorations, balloons, and a wide variety of gifts for Judy, making it an unforgettable day.

Born in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Judy has led a life of extraordinary service and care, from her time as a Red Cross volunteer to her active involvement in her community. Judy had two children, Paul and Marion, with her husband William who sadly died in 1985. She has four grandchildren Nikki, Caroline, Zoe, and Tom as well as five great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Harbert, activities coordinator at Featherton House, said: “Judy is a wonderful resident, and we are grateful to have her with us. We all had an amazing time celebrating her incredible milestone.”

Jestnos Madzingira, Pauline Leathers and Rosemary Clarke

Judy spent much of her life dedicated to helping others, including 65 years with the British Red Cross which she joined age 16. She also worked as a dental nurse and gained experience at a practice in Harley Street, before joining the Civil Service where she ended her career at the Census Office.

Judy attributes her long life to her love of vegetables and being active, she never learned to drive and was a familiar sight in her village buzzing about on her bicycle until knee surgery put an end to that. She still walked most days and lived independently at home until she was 98 years old. But mostly for her it’s about the laughter, she still loves to have fun and always has a ready smile and laugh.