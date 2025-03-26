XFrame win sustainable Innovation of the Year award at the Finishes and Interiors Sector Awards

XFrame, the pioneering force in modular construction, has achieved a remarkable double victory at the prestigious Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) Awards, securing both the Sustainable Innovation of the Year and the Innovation of the Year accolades.

These awards recognise XFrame’s revolutionary approach to sustainable construction, reinforcing its position as a true disruptor in the industry.

The FIS Awards celebrate excellence in the interiors and fit-out sector, honouring organisations that push the boundaries of design, technology, and sustainability. XFrame’s cutting-edge approach to construction—centred around reusable and adaptable framing solutions—has set a new benchmark for sustainability and efficiency, making a significant impact on the industry’s future.

Bridgehead Agency, based in Oxon, is proud to be a component of XFrame’s success A key strategic collaboration that has played a pivotal role in propelling XFrame’s innovations onto the global stage. As an expert international growth consultancy, their expert guidance and market insights has enabled XFrame to expand its reach, achieve industry recognition, and position the company at the forefront of sustainable construction technology.

XFrame’s solutions challenge traditional construction methods by introducing fully reusable, low-carbon framing systems that drastically reduce waste and improve efficiency. The company’s modular designs allow for rapid assembly and disassembly, offering an adaptable and circular solution for commercial and residential developments. These innovations have garnered significant attention, not only for their environmental impact but also for their ability to drive cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility in construction projects.

Speaking on the company’s achievement, Carsten Dethlefsen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of XFrame, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the recognition gained through winning the FIS Awards. XFrame may be new to the UK market, however has been delivered extensively across Australia and New Zealand so presents a ready made circular building solution. We look forward to leveraging the exposure FIS has provided us and rapidly growing into the UK market through our partnership with Bridgehead Agency”.

Paul McIntosh, Founder and CEO of Bridgehead Agency, added:

“XFrame’s vision aligns perfectly with the growing global demand for sustainable and circular construction solutions. Our collaboration has been centred on accelerating their impact and bringing their groundbreaking technologies to a wider audience. These awards are well deserved and highlight the industry’s recognition of XFrame’s game-changing innovations.”

With this latest achievement, XFrame continues to lead the charge in sustainable construction, proving that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. As the company looks to the future, its commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions remains stronger than ever.