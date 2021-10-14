Alexandra Vetuleasa's dream came true when she opened her own business - Elly's Cake and Coffee Shop - in October 2019 of the Banbury town centre.

Alexandra Vetuleasa's dream came true when she opened her own cake and coffee shop in October 2019 of the Banbury town centre.

Alexandra, who previously worked at Tesco, celebrated the second anniversary of running her own cake and coffee shop called Elly's Cake and Coffee Shop on October 5.

She said: "I want to bring the people something new and innovative from Romania. Most people show up here wanting brownies, and we want to bring people something different.

Alexandra Vetuleasa's dream came true when she opened her own business - Elly's Cake and Coffee Shop - in October 2019 of the Banbury town centre.

"We are a big community of Romanians here. It was a big surprise when I opened the shop, and I saw other Europeans come in the shop. I was really happy to see other customers who are not Romanian."

Alexandra's specialty at the shop is traditional Romanian cakes. She offers a variety traditional Romanian cakes from a Savarina cake, which is a rhubarb flavoured cake. Another popular cake is called the Amandina cake - a very rich chocolate cake with a rum flavour mixed in with it.

She said: "It's a rum flavour without any rum because we serve children."

They also sell cream cakes similar to a custard slice along with strawberry chocolate and lemon and chocolates cakes.

Another specialty cake is called The Diplomat, which has fresh fruit inside the cream of the cake.

She added: "It's like a vanilla roulade with fresh fruit."

The big plan now is to try and promote my cakes, and let people know I am here. Most people don't know about us.

"I just want people to know if they want to try something different they can come by anytime."

The cake and coffee shop, located at 8 White Lion Walk, is hidden in a little courtyard area off Church Lane and behind St Mary's Church.

The shop also serves smoothies and light food along with the cakes and coffee. They offer ham and cheese and tomato and cucumber sandwiches in a panini or croissant. They also has plans to expand the shop's food menu to include crepes and waffles soon.

Over its first two years Elly's Cake and Coffee Shop has become more than just a business for Alexandra.

She said: "This place has become a sort of meeting point for people, and it's also to show people a little bit of Romanian culture.

"I don't see the business as a business, but a place that's more in the interest of other people."

Alexandra named the cake and coffee shop after her daughter, Elly.

She said: "We are both cake lovers so I thought why not name it after her. She is the best gift from God for me."

The opening hours for Elly's Cake and Coffee shop are Monday to Sunday 10.30 to 6pm. The cake and coffee shop is sometimes closed on a Wednesday for Alexandra to attend classes at Oxford Business College.

She said: "I am studying business management. I want to improve myself and my shop."