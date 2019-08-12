Winning result as Banbury football club sponsor expands

A firm of mortgage advisers based in Banbury has expanded its operations.

Founded by Dale Higham, the company based in Alexandra House, in Church Passage, has welcomed two new directors - Peter Critchley and David Barrows.

As a result the business is now named Higham, Critchley (HCB).

The business, which says it has helped many local people achieve important property investments, from first time buyers and home movers to people re-mortgaging or expanding rental portfolios, is also a sponsor of Banbury United Football Club’s pre-match kit.

And the firm has said the sponsorship deal will continue following the business’s expansion.

Mr Higham said he was delighted to be continuing the supporting the town’s community football club whilst expanding the business.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be entering into our second year of sponsorship with Banbury United and wish the club every success for the forthcoming season.”

United’s Commercial Director, Mark Allitt said: “It’s great to see Dale expanding the company and we look forward to seeing Dale, Peter and David at the ground on a match day.

“Their support to us as our pre-matc kit sponsor is invaluable to the club and I look forward to building on our already strong relationship.”

The sponsorship agreement will see the Higham, Critchley, Barrows logo appear on the tops which the players wear for their pre-match warm up, plus pitch side advertising and an advert in the match day programme.