Windscreen fitter from Banbury is 'clearly the best’ in the UK - for the second year running

Jim Allen is officially Auto Windscreens’s best technician
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Jim Allen, winner of 'Clearly the Best' (centre), with James MacBeth (managing director, right) and Sean Draycott (operations director, left).Jim Allen, winner of 'Clearly the Best' (centre), with James MacBeth (managing director, right) and Sean Draycott (operations director, left).
A windscreen fitter from Banbury is 'clearly the best' after winning a UK award for the second year running.

Jim Allen is officially Auto Windscreens’s best Technician in the country after competing against colleagues from across the country in the company’s annual ‘Clearly the Best’ final on Thursday (September 14) at Auto Windscreens’ training centre and headquarters in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Having made it through regional heats, Jim - who works from the Oxford service centre at Oxford Trade Centre - scored the most points, undertaking timed and quality assessed windscreen repair tests.

Jim lifted the coveted ‘BE57 TEC’ numberplate for his van and was presented with a cheque for £3,000 at an evening ceremony at Chesterfield FC. The other finalists were Jonathan Lord from Portsmouth, Nick Hill from Walderslade and Tom Barker from Snodland.

Jim said: “I’m really happy to win it, twice in two years, so it feels really good.”

