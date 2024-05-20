Whitley Stimpson shines as finalist for top national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Service Charge Accountancy specialist Jonathan Walton of Whitley Stimpson has been recognised for his outstanding work in the field by being shortlisted for a prestigious property industry award.Photograph of the Whitley Stimpson Service Charge Accounting team from left to right – Muhammad Ishfaq, Abigail Harris, Jonathan Walton, Adel Pavel.Photograph of the Whitley Stimpson Service Charge Accounting team from left to right – Muhammad Ishfaq, Abigail Harris, Jonathan Walton, Adel Pavel.

Jonathan has been selected as a finalist in the Service Charge Accountant of the year category at the 2024 ACE awards, organised by The Property Institute.

This professional body for residential property managers aims to highlight the best in the industry and celebrate those who are making a positive impact on the lives of leaseholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 ACE Awards have seen a record number of entries this year, with judges praising the quality of submissions as 'outstanding.' This sets a high standard for firms looking to be recognised for excellence and best practice in their field, ultimately benefiting over a million leaseholders.

Photograph of the Whitley Stimpson Service Charge Accounting team including Muhammad Ishfaq, Abigail

With over 27 years of experience as a director, Jonathan leads a dedicated team at Whitley Stimpson that provides expert advice and services to property managing agents, landlords, residential management companies, and tenants across England.

Jonathan’s commitment to helping clients streamline their finances, stay informed about regulations, and improve their accounting practices has earned him a reputation as a sought-after speaker at industry events.

Jonathan said: "It is a great honour to be considered for these prestigious national awards, but I could not have achieved this without the continued support of my incredible team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and specialist knowledge of our Service Charge Accounting team who always strive to exceed client expectations."

ACE Awards media partners include Flat Living Magazine and News on the Block and the winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner at Old Billingsgate, London EC3R on Friday, June 21st.