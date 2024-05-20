Whitley Stimpson shines as finalist for top national award
Jonathan has been selected as a finalist in the Service Charge Accountant of the year category at the 2024 ACE awards, organised by The Property Institute.
This professional body for residential property managers aims to highlight the best in the industry and celebrate those who are making a positive impact on the lives of leaseholders.
The 2024 ACE Awards have seen a record number of entries this year, with judges praising the quality of submissions as 'outstanding.' This sets a high standard for firms looking to be recognised for excellence and best practice in their field, ultimately benefiting over a million leaseholders.
With over 27 years of experience as a director, Jonathan leads a dedicated team at Whitley Stimpson that provides expert advice and services to property managing agents, landlords, residential management companies, and tenants across England.
Jonathan’s commitment to helping clients streamline their finances, stay informed about regulations, and improve their accounting practices has earned him a reputation as a sought-after speaker at industry events.
Jonathan said: "It is a great honour to be considered for these prestigious national awards, but I could not have achieved this without the continued support of my incredible team.
“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and specialist knowledge of our Service Charge Accounting team who always strive to exceed client expectations."
ACE Awards media partners include Flat Living Magazine and News on the Block and the winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner at Old Billingsgate, London EC3R on Friday, June 21st.
Whitley Stimpson's Service Charge Accounting offering can be explored further at www.whitleystimpson.co.uk.