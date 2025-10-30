Whitley Stimpson scores with Banbury rugby sponsorship

Image from left to right: Matt Goode, BRUFC Director of Rugby at Banbury Rugby Union Football Club Ian Parker, Director at Whitley Stimpson

Accountants and business advisors Whitley Stimpson has extended its long-standing partnership with Banbury Rugby Union Football Club (BRUFC), becoming the clubs official Scoreboard Sponsor for the next three seasons.

The extended partnership marks an exciting new chapter in a relationship built on shared values, collaboration and a commitment to supporting the wider Banbury community. The scoreboard sponsorship goes beyond financial support, demonstrating a shared vision for enhancing community engagement and fostering opportunities through sport.

Whitley Stimpson has a well-established connection with the club as Ian Parker, Director at the firm, has been a long-standing officer at BRUFC and has served as treasurer for many years.

Both organisations are committed to supporting the club’s activities and initiatives, encouraging participation and promoting positive values that benefit the wider community.

Ian said: "Supporting Banbury rugby club is something we're incredibly proud to do, and extending our partnership for another three seasons was an easy decision.

"Rugby brings people together, builds character and creates a real sense of belonging within our community. As a club officer myself, I've witnessed first-hand the tremendous work that goes on behind the scenes to provide opportunities for players, volunteers and supporters.”

Matt Goode, BRUFC Director of Rugby also added, " Our community projects, the club's on-field activities and our commitments to our local roots are nothing without the support of local businesses such as Whitley Simpson. We are hugely grateful to them for their renewed sponsorship and the encouragement the whole of the WS Team gives to us in our endeavors to grow the club"

The scoreboard sponsorship will ensure that players, supporters and visitors to the club can follow the action clearly during matches, enhancing the matchday experience for everyone involved and supporting the club’s broader engagement with the local community.

Whitley Stimpson's commitment to BRUFC represents a long-term investment in the club's future and the wider community, helping to ensure that sport continues to bring people together and thrive in Banbury for generations to come.

The partnership demonstrates how local businesses and community organisations can work together to create lasting positive impact, building stronger connections and supporting the activities that bring communities together.

For further information visit www.whitleystimpson.co.uk