'We're looking forward to becoming a real part of the community' - new pub landlords near Banbury set out their plans

The new landlords of a village pub near Banbury say they hope to bring a fresh wave of energy to the local community.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plough at Bodicote closed in November last year, but after Jen and John Faherty took over earlier this year, spending more than £100,000 in renovations, they reopened the doors of the pub in April.

The pub and restaurant now offers a range of food options, including bar snacks, a lunch menu, evening a la carte options and additional Sunday Roast menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “It’s been a fantastic start. We’ve had so much support from people in the village and further afield.

Jen and John Faherty

“Everything is new, it was a big project but we’ve been able to keep all of the old fixtures and fittings, stone walls and beams that add character while also adding a new dining area.

“The weather has been great and we have a lovely outdoor area for people to come and sit outside over the summer months. There is going to be plenty going on for people to enjoy.

“We have so much planned and we are looking forward to becoming a real part of the community and being a place where people would like to come and spend time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are no strangers to the hospitality world. John started as a bartender in his hometown of Galway, Ireland, at the age of 14, before taking senior roles at venues in Kings Cross and Mayfair, London. Jen also has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, with previous roles at Harrods and Mayfair.

Wadworth Brewery's operations manager Mark Fulton, head chef Josh Thornett and landlords Jen and John Faherty.

Head chef Josh Thornett has 15 years experience and all of the food is homemade.

Mark Fulton, operations director at Wadworth, added: “Having worked with John for a number of years, we are absolutely delighted that he and Jen have decided to take on The Plough at Bodicote. We are really pleased with the refurbishment and we know that the business is in good hands. We are excited to see where Jon, Jen and Josh can take The Plough – and put it back at the heart of the local community.”

A village pub in Oxfordshire is not their first venture into the county either, having run The Griffin in Witney for almost 10 years.

The pub will host a music festival on Saturday, July 5 as 'Witney music comes to The Plough at Bodicote' between 2-8pm (free entry).

They also plan to expand the range of bands and artists that perform at the venue and they’ll be promoting upcoming events on their Facebook page ‘The Plough at Bodicote’.