Well-respected Banbury tool manufacturer celebrates 80 years of operation

The Norbar Torque Tools company was founded in the town by William Brodey as the North Bar Tool Company on May 8 1943.

To celebrate the significant milestone, staff at the company now based on Wildmere Road held a formal get-together with food and drinks.

The company founder William Brodey’s son, retired chairman John Brodey, was present at the occasion together with his son, retired sales director Philip Brodey, and daughter and company secretary Catherine Rohll.

Norbar Torque Tools founder William Brodey in the offices of the companies former North Bar headquarters.

At the event, Neill Brodey explained how activities in the early days of the company were centred around manufacturing torque tools for the Ministry of Supply from modest workshops in North Bar Place to satisfy the need for a dependable supply of tools for aircraft and aircraft engine manufacturers to use during World War 2.

The company has subsequently grown and has since moved on to three bigger sites of operation, but has always remained based out of Banbury.

In 2017, the company became part of Snap-on Incorporated, with the Brodey family members remaining and assisting with the running of the business. Since then, efficiency initiatives, together with a steadily increasing employee count across all disciplines, have kept pace with the continuing rise in demand for Norbar’s torque tools and equipment.

