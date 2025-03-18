"We deserve fast broadband too" says Stratton Audley Resident

Gigaclear is delivering faster, more reliable broadband to about 9,500 homes and businesses in Oxfordshire, including Hanwell and North Newington, under Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme targeting hard to reach communities stuck with slow speeds

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News that work has begun to bring broadband relief to Horley and Stratton Audley has been welcomed by resident John Edwards.

John, who lives in Stratton Audley with his wife and daughter, said just because they lived out in the sticks didn’t mean they shouldn’t be able access fast and reliable broadband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “Living here is delightful in so many ways, not least the lovely peaceful, historic surroundings but with the advent of ultrafast full fibre, there should be no reason why we can't also have 21st century communications too!

Stratton Audley resident John Edwards

“We use it for pretty much everything, computers, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and several smart appliances but as our lives are becoming more bandwidth-hungry, I've noticed our existing part-fibre broadband is increasingly slowing down and there are glitches, particularly in the evening.”

The work is being carried out in north and south Oxfordshire by Abingdon-based Gigaclear, a leading rural, full fibre broadband provider. In 2023, it was awarded two government-funded Project Gigabit contracts, with a total subsidy of £25.4m, to extend its full fibre network to remote communities in the county.

Welcoming the start of the engineering work, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, Councillor Liz Leffman said: “Full fibre broadband infrastructure is a critical foundation to enable our ambition for a fairer, greener, and healthier Oxfordshire. As a publicly-funded intervention, Project Gigabit will help to ensure residents and businesses in rural and hard-to reach parts of the county are not left behind in being able to access crucial digital services and is a route to enabling clean growth of our economy. We also welcome the work being contracted to a local Oxfordshire company, Gigaclear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “For many homes and businesses across Oxfordshire, the frustrations of buffering will soon be forgotten as they get access to lightning-fast internet speeds. Thanks to this government-funded programme, hard-to-reach parts of Oxfordshire are now being equipped with the fastest speeds on the market, allowing residents in Horley and Stratton Audley to access vital online services, like lectures and calls with a doctor.”

Gigaclear’s CEO Nathan Rundle said: “Our mission is to bring full fibre ultrafast broadband to Britain’s rural communities, and this is exactly what Project Gigabit has been set up to achieve. We have already made a significant investment in building our network in Oxfordshire and as a local business based in Abingdon, it is important to us that we continue to improve digital inclusion in the county, and to bring our home-grown full fibre broadband to local residents.”

The Project Gigabit programme was launched in 2021 to help hard-to-reach communities access fast, reliable, gigabit-capable broadband. Gigaclear expects to complete the two contracts by November 2026, which will see the following communities connected:

West Hendred, Ardington, East Ginge, Uffington, Nuneham Courtney, Baldon Row, Tiddington, Milton Common, Tetsworth, Postcombe, Sydenham, Pyrton, Britwell Salome, Nettlebed, Stoke Row, Checkendon, Goring Heath, Chalkhouse Green, Binfield Heath, Stonor, Maidensgrove, Christmas Common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begbroke, Hampton Poyle, Wendlebury, Merton, Stratton Audley, Bucknell, Fewcott, Ardley, Middleton Stoney, Fritwell, Somerton, Lower Heyford, Caulcott, Duns Tew, North Aston, Nether Westcote, Church Westcote, Bledington, Hornton, Horley, Hanwell, Broughton, Wykeham, North Newington.