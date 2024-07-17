'We are like a big family' - Meet some of the vendors helping to grow Banbury's Lock29 community

Some of the friendly faces helping to make Lock29 a top shopping destination in Banbury, from left to right Kate Arnold of Flower Funky, Sophie Bird of Tap Social, Peter Barlow of World of Fudge and Sweets and Tavon Joseph of Dmoodz.

Since opening, Lock29 has become one of Banbury’s top attractions, and there are exciting plans to expand it further this summer. We meet some of the vendors that have helped to make Lock29 one of the top destinations in Banbury.

Following its launch in 2020, Lock29 has gained a reputation among shoppers as a great place to grab some quality street food and vintage clothing.

The development, which occupies the ground floor of the old BHS store in Castle Quay, now provides a trendy place for people to sit and eat in the heart of the town centre.

This summer, there are plans to improve Lock29’s courtyard space, which includes outside vendors in the form of AJ’s Grub Hub, where you can get everything from a full breakfast to jacket potatoes, freshly made baguettes and kids' meal boxes to enjoy in the recently enhanced seating area.

Lock29 has become one of the premier destinations for people in Banbury.

Inside Lock29, plans are underway to expand, with three tenants lined up to take on plots selling unique retail goods next month.

The new vendors are ethically sourced and environmentally friendly soap and candle seller Zilfarni Soaps and Scents and handcrafted jewellery trader Crystal Intentions.

These will be joined by local photographer and photography studio owner Lee Atherton, who will be selling a variety of pet portraits, greeting cards, coasters and framed prints.

Over the past four years, the enterprise has been home to several different vendors and retailers, with some moving on to open premises outside of Lock29.

Peter Barlow of World of Fudge and Sweets was one of the first tenants in Lock29.

However, one of the very first businesses through the door and the first business many shoppers are greeted with when they enter via Castle Quay is World of Fudge and Sweets.

The amazingly colourful and sweet-smelling retro confectionery and fudge business has been run by Peter Barlow since 2019 when he retired from running his electrician business.

Peter ran a stall in Castle Quay shopping centre before being invited to set up shop in Lock29 shortly after it was launched in 2020.

He said: “I used to run a pop-up stall outside WHS Smith before I was invited here. I initially took it on a six-month basis to see how it would go, and from there, I’ve now been here for four years.

Sophie Bird of Lock29 bar the Tap Social.

"I love it here, and I get along well with everyone here; we are like a big family. We have a good laugh and a lot of banter between us all, and the customers are really good, giving me some really good feedback.”

Another of the well-established tenants of Lock29 is the enterprise's bar and regular live music, comedy and art night venue, Tap Social, which opened in 2021.

Tap Social is an Oxford-based craft brewery, bakery and bar chain that creates training and employment opportunities for people in prison or who have been released from prison.

Sophie Bird runs the Tap Social bar, and she describes how the Lock29 ethos of championing independent businesses matches that of the brewery's.

Tavon Joseph of Carribean food specialist Dmoodz.

She said: “The founders of Tap Social have a background in criminal law, policy writing, aid, education and making craft beer at home, so they decided to put them together and set up the Tap Social Movement.

"What drew Tap Social to Lock29 was that it was a new venture and part of the renaissance of Banbury with the cinema, arcade and restaurants on the other side of the canal, and it’s just a great place.

"Tap Social has always been a champion of local businesses like the rest of the businesses here at Lock29, so yes, in that respect, Tap Social’s ethos absolutely marries that of Lock29’s.”

A more recent addition to Lock29 is Tavon Joseph’s Caribbean food specialist, DMoodz, which is located close to the children’s play area by the canalside entrance.

Tavon set up Dmoodz in 2022 after working at a Caribbean restaurant in Oxford called Spiced Roots.

He said: “When I first came to Banbury, I didn’t know about Lock29, but when I saw the food court, it was so beautiful and like something you could find in London, so I asked about renting a unit.

Kate Arnold of handmade and ethical vintage clothing retailer Flower Funky.

"The best thing about Lock29 is the people here. We have many different types of people: Cambodian, Italian, Iranian and local, so it's a great mixture of people, but we all move as one.

"We have a family atmosphere here; we share food with each other, and if anyone is in trouble, we come together and help them. This has become my home.”

While most of the food vendors operate around the perimeter of Lock29, the middle section is currently occupied by ethical and often hand-knitted vintage and bohemian clothing retailer Flower Funky.

The shop owned and run by Kate Arnold will sit nicely alongside the proposed new retail tenants and will create a unique, permanent, sustainable and ethical shopping destination.

Kate said: “Everything I make is sustainable, so I create things and source things sustainably. I started as a pop-up, and Lock29 allowed me to put my business in place so that I could expand it and formulate it in a different way.

"This space has allowed me to bring all of the different things I do together. I’m a florist, I sew, I worked as a milliner and now I can do it all in one space. This is my workshop and shop. Lock29 has been very supportive of me, and that has enabled me to form a business, which I would never have done if not for this opportunity.

"Lock29 is very community-driven; at the weekends, it's amazing in here with musicians playing, creating a really good vibe and it has become the destination in Banbury now!”

For more information about Lock29, including the opening of the new units, keep an eye on its website at: https://www.lock29.co.uk/