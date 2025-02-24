new book is aimed at people looking at the care sector

Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO of Walfinch – a national home care company headquartered in Wantage - has launched a new book: Time to Thrive: The Home Care Revolution. The book explains why home care is a future success story and sets out 12 steps to make it not just fit for purpose, but fit for celebration.

Amrit, known as the walking CEO, for his walking meetings and the way he encourages activities for clients for wellbeing, says: “My new book is aimed at people looking at the care sector and considering getting involved. This is the book I needed when I was considering getting into the sector – and the picture it reveals is one of opportunity. But if more entrepreneurs are to be drawn in, the sector needs some big changes, and I set them out here.

“We need not settle for home care being underfunded and invisible. It can be changed, and my book suggests practical ways to achieve it. It will help care providers, entrepreneurs looking for rewarding opportunities to improve lives, and people seeking home care.”

“If demand was this healthy in any other sector, investors would be piling in,” says Amrit. “Nine out of ten people agree that if they need care, they would like to receive it at home. Meanwhile the number of people aged over 85 – the group most likely to need home care - is projected to rise to 3.5 million by 2048. The sector has a great future.

“A home care business brings the rewards of providing a service that transforms lives, while making a sustainable income – but home care suppliers are currently hindered by a flawed care funding system, a lack of carers, and a negative view of the sector.

“However, as a home care insider since 2012, I know that this can be changed and how it can be done.”

The book lists 12 ways that home care can be redefined to make it a service that would work for everyone, while helping attract more investors to set up much-needed new home care services.

These include:

Recognising that the current model of care can be transformed, with examples of how other countries have done it

Redefining the role of carers as professionals, to attract more people to the career

Encouraging care providers to shout louder for change, both through the Homecare Association and more widely

Pressing government, local authorities and the NHS for a national minimum rate for care that allows providers to pay carers more

Creating new care insurance schemes Using technology wisely, to improve home care

The book also includes interviews offering ways to address the sector's issues, from Dr Jane Townson, Chief Executive of The Homecare Association, Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the British Franchise Association, and Neil Underwood, care recruitment and staff retention expert.

For entrepreneurs, there are extra chapters on how to set up a home care business, both with a care franchise such as Walfinch, or on their own. For individuals and families looking for care, there is advice and guidance on how to apply for care services.

All profits from sales of Time to Thrive: The Home Care Revolution will be donated to The Care Workers’ Charity. Karolina Gerlich, The Care Workers’ Charity CEO, says: “We are incredibly grateful to Amrit for his generous support of The Care Workers’ Charity and for highlighting the importance of the care sector in his book.

“Care workers provide essential support to those who need it most, yet their vital contributions are too often overlooked. His efforts to reframe the conversation around care and champion its value align closely with our mission to advocate for better pay, working conditions, and wellbeing support for those on the frontline. Together, we can ensure that care work is truly recognised and celebrated.”

The charity is dedicated to providing immediate financial aid through crisis grants, offering vital mental health support, and advocating for fair treatment, pay and recognition of care workers.

The book is available to buy on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/gJymgWb