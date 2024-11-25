Wantage firm on list of fastest growing businesses

You can do good and make money – the growth of home care franchise Walfinch proves it. Walfinch, headquartered in Wantage, has been included in the UK Fast Growth Index for 2024, making it one of just 350 businesses listed, out of a total of 5.6 million nationwide.

“Our inclusion in the list is proof that the home care sector is a great business to be in, delivering the satisfaction of making a positive impact on your community while making sustainable profits,” says Walfinch Chief Executive Amrit Dhaliwal.

“This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team from front line carers to franchisees and the experienced head office team, and we are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation.”

Amrit started his journey in home care as a franchisee with a national home care franchise, but his earlier experience running hospitality and property businesses soon allowed him to see how the home care business could be improved. He launched his own franchise, Walfinch, in 2019, to put his ideas into practice.

Walfinch now has 33 franchisee managing directors delivering high-quality personalised care from local offices around the country. Over 699 people are now receiving care from Walfinch's 494-strong team of carers, and several offices are now reaching £2million in turnover.

Amrit says: “Now we have worked out how individual businesses can deliver high-quality care in a sustainable and profitable way, and we have come up with a range of strategies to support our network of franchisees in creating thriving businesses. We are recruiting more franchisees who want to join us in expanding our personalised care services.”

Fast growth firms are normally defined as those achieving 20% growth a year. They make up less than 1% of the UK business population but represent 50% of the total turnover of UK small and medium-sized businesses. They contribute to a significant proportion of new jobs in the UK annually and are often at the cutting edge of their respective industries brining innovative products, services, and processes to the market.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the founder of the UK Fast Growth Index, says: "The businesses listed in this year’s UK Fast Growth Index represent the best of British entrepreneurship. Their collective contributions are driving significant economic growth, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy.”

The index highlights the 50 fastest-growing businesses in seven nations and regions based on turnover growth over a two-year period. It also aims to build a community that supports, celebrates, and champions entrepreneurs at various stages.

Walfinch's specific ranking within the list will be revealed at the UK Fast Growth Awards on November 28th at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London.