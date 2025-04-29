Wallingford's National Flood School launches first-ever interactive training course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Flood School has announced the launch of its first-ever interactive video training course, bringing flexible, on-demand flood and water damage training directly to property claims handlers and insurance professionals across the UK.

Designed to equip desk-based claims teams with vital knowledge of resistance, resilience, drying, and restoration best practice, the Water Damage Awareness Course marks a significant step forward in how the industry can access foundational knowledge to improve outcomes for customers and reduce indemnity spend.

Historically only available via in-person training at the National Flood School’s purpose built training centre in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, this interactive course now offers the same industry-recognised insight in an accessible format; allowing users to learn at their own pace, wherever they are based.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap for Claims Handlers

Since first launching its classroom-based course in 2007, the National Flood School has trained thousands of property claims handlers. This new digital format ensures that claims professionals can now access essential knowledge that previously required time away from the office and additional travel costs.

Chris Netherton, Director of National Flood School said: “Wet peril and water damage claims are one of the most frequent and expensive areas of spend for insurers. This new interactive course offers a cost-effective, accessible solution that empowers claims handlers to manage cases more effectively and, importantly, with greater empathy for customers. It also provides the confidence to assess whether supply chain contractors are delivering best practice on scope and project management.”

The course is specifically designed to support new and existing property claims handlers, with content provided by leading experts in flood restoration, insurance project management, and customer care.

Course benefits include:

30% resilience and resistance knowledge – supporting Build Back Better initiatives and helping reduce future flood impacts.

70% restoration best practice content – covering drying, recovery, and property reinstatement essentials.

Remote, self-paced learning – no travel or disruption to workload.

Ideal for induction training or team development in property claims departments.

National Flood School certification on successful completion of all modules.

Pricing & Availability

The Water Damage Awareness Course is now available to individuals and organisations, and the National Flood School is encouraging insurers to consider the training as a core part of their claims handler induction programme.

The interactive course is priced at £195.00 plus VAT per person, with discounts available for group or volume bookings, depending on staff numbers.

For more information or to register interest, visit: https://nationalfloodschool.co.uk/product/water-damage-awareness-self-paced-course/