Walfinch partners with Royal Osteoporosis Society to build bone health

Oxford headquartered Home care company Walfinch has partnered with the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) to improve the UK's bone health, and Walfinch CEO Amrit Dhaliwal has become a Business Ambassador for the charity.

Walfinch Chief Executive Amrit Dhaliwal, known as 'The Walking CEO', says: “Walfinch brings physical activity to our care clients and local communities, through our free local Thrive Clubs. Our aims align with those of ROS, which recommends regular exercise to maintain bone health.

“Our franchisees run profitable businesses doing good while also making money. This is another way that we can put something back into the community, benefitting the health of our clients.”

Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO, Walfinch working on strengthening exercises with Chris Zaremba Fitness Over 50

Combatting the 'silent disease'

ROS Chief Executive Craig Jones says: “Osteoporosis causes bones to lose strength and break more easily. Three and half million people in the UK are estimated to have it – though many don't know it, which is why osteoporosis is called 'the silent disease'.

“Half of women and 20% of men over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis and it's estimated that every year in the UK there are more than 500,000 fragility fractures. That's one every minute (1,400 a day).

“We are delighted to partner with Walfinch to help bring these numbers down.”

Walfinch offices across the UK run Walfinch Thrive Clubs offering activities such as appropriate exercise and chair yoga. Sessions are open to anyone in the area and Walfinch carers often take along clients.

Practical steps towards bone health

Walfinch aims to raise at least £10,000 to help fund ROS's work, including osteoporosis research, awareness, prevention and treatment.

Walfinch's 30-plus UK franchisees will be involved in fundraising initiatives such as

Better Bones Coffee Mornings to spread the word about osteoporosis in local communities. These could be part of local Walfinch Thrive Club activity sessions.

The Mighty Miles walking events in September, which franchisees, carers and clients can join, to raise funds for ROS.

Offering fracture awareness training to all Walfinch carers

Featuring ROS tips on prevention and treatment on the Wellness with Walfinch YouTube channel, and interviewing Craig Jones on Amrit's Walking With Walfinch Podcast

Highlighting the Great British Bone Check, enabling people to check their bone health risk online.

Asking for donations from people attending Walfinch events, including Thrive Club activities.

Craig Jones says: “Osteoporosis and broken bones are not an inevitable part of ageing. I can think of no-one better to help spread this message than Walfinch home care, which is changing lives with its free activity sessions.”

Amrit Dhaliwal adds: “We believe that care is about helping people to thrive, not just survive – and our partnership with ROS will help them do just that.”