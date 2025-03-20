Vote for your favourite shop in Banbury's Castle Quay - and be in with a chance of winning £150

Banbury shoppers will have a chance to claim a £150 gift voucher card by voting for their favourite businesses and shops in Castle Quay for the shopping centre’s fourth annual Brand Partner Awards competition.

Shoppers have until Sunday, March 30, to cast a vote for their favourite shops inside the Castle Quay shopping centre.

The competition has several different categories that businesses can win, including Best Customer Service, Top Independent Retailer, and a new sustainability award.

Oliver Wren, the centre director said: “Our Brand Partners are the heart of Castle Quay. Join us in showing your appreciation by voting for your favourites. It's a fantastic way to support our community.”

Previous winners have included Nothing but Footprints in the Best Independent Business and Boba Bros in the Best Food and Beverage category.

For more information about the competition or to cast a vote for your favourite Castle Quay business, visit: https://castlequay.co.uk/brand-partner-awards/