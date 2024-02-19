News you can trust since 1838
Vote for your favourite business in Banbury's Castle Quay - and be in with a chance of winning £50

Shoppers will have a chance to win a £50 voucher by voting for Banbury businesses in the 2024 Castle Quay Brand Partner Awards.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Now in its third year, the awards are a chance for Banbury shoppers to vote for the businesses that have stood out for them over the past year.

Some of the categories include Best Customer Service, Best Presented Business, Best Coffee, Best Social Media Presence and Best Window Display among others.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “These awards are a firm fixture in our events calendar and something our brand partners get really excited about.

The Castle Quay Brand Partner Awards are a chance for shoppers to vote for their favourite shopping centre businesses.

"It’s a time for them to shine and get the recognition they so deserve from the local community, but also an opportunity for our shoppers to have their say too. We’ve added several new categories this year to evolve the awards and ensure every brand can be recognised in some capacity, so please everyone get voting now!”

People who vote will be entered to a competition to win a £50 gift card. Voting closes on February 28 with winners announced in April.

