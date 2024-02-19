Vote for your favourite business in Banbury's Castle Quay - and be in with a chance of winning £50

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the awards are a chance for Banbury shoppers to vote for the businesses that have stood out for them over the past year.

Some of the categories include Best Customer Service, Best Presented Business, Best Coffee, Best Social Media Presence and Best Window Display among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “These awards are a firm fixture in our events calendar and something our brand partners get really excited about.

The Castle Quay Brand Partner Awards are a chance for shoppers to vote for their favourite shopping centre businesses.

"It’s a time for them to shine and get the recognition they so deserve from the local community, but also an opportunity for our shoppers to have their say too. We’ve added several new categories this year to evolve the awards and ensure every brand can be recognised in some capacity, so please everyone get voting now!”