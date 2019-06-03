Volunteer Fair comes to Banbury this week

Representatives from over two dozen charitable Banburyshire organisations will descend on the town hall this week for the Banbury Volunteer Fair 2019.

The event has been organised by Volunteer Connect, a project run by Citizens Advice, and follows a successful inaugural event in March of last year.

The free event features almost 30 organisations who need volunteers in order to continue their good work. They range from local branches of national organisations such as The Samaritans to Banbury specific charities like Radio Horton.

Visitors will be able to find about about the various volunteering opportunities available.

The event takes place on Friday, June 7 between 11am and 2pm in Banbury Town Hall.

For a full list of all the organisations taking part visit the Banbury Volunteer Fair 2019 Facebook page.