Village pub and restaurant near Banbury named as winner of national 'Local Hero' award

A village pub and restaurant near Banbury has been named as the winner of the Local Hero Award at this year’s Food and Travel Magazine Annual Awards.

The Little Kitchen in Farnborough was awarded at a ceremony held at London’s Royal Automobile Club on Monday, October 20.

The pub, which describes itself as a village pub with a difference, is a part of The Kitchen and Co group, which operates and runs several venues and restaurants across Oxfordshire and Warwickshire.

Anthony Robinson, co-founder of the Kitchen and Co and owner of The Little Kitchen, said “We’re absolutely thrilled. This award really belongs to our team and the community that has supported us from day one.

Anthony Robinson of The Little Kitchen at the Food and Travel Magazine Annual food and drink awards.

“Being recognised as a Local Hero means so much because it celebrates what The Little Kitchen has always stood for: genuine hospitality, local connection, and great food shared among friends.”

The Little Kitchen was praised at the awards for its intimate atmosphere and focus on hosting meaningful gatherings, such as private dinners, corporate meetings, and community-based celebrations.

Now in its 14th year, the Food and Travel Magazine Annual Awards aim to celebrate excellence across the culinary world, from restaurants and chefs to destinations and hidden gems.

The awards are entirely nominated and voted for by readers of Food and Travel Magazine.

This year’s gala featured a Champagne Pommery reception and a gourmet dinner prepared by renowned chefs James Mearing and José Pizarro, with wine pairings from Liberty Wines.

For more information about the Little Kitchen in Farnborough, visit its website at:https://thekitchenandco.co.uk/