Video: Bicester company creates ultimate wall-hanging for car fans - a £69k Ferrari

An Oxfordshire company has created the ultimate wall-hanging for car fans - a £69k Ferrari.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafted as a 75 per cent scale representation of the legendary 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa J, the 3.1m-long piece will be limited to just 19 examples worldwide.

Bicester-based Hedley Studios say each piece is created using traditional hand-forming and polishing techniques, taking over 300 hours of skilled craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officially recognised by Ferrari, the sculpture features authentic details including the Prancing Horse badge, front and rear light lenses, and bonnet straps.

The ultimate wall-hanging for car fans - a £69k Ferrari. (Image: Hedley Studios / SWNS).

Ben Hedley, founder and CEO of Hedley Studios, said: "The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is a car steeped in history and magic, and with our stunning wall sculpture, we’ve aimed to capture the spirit of the original icon’s creation.

"The legends of Maranello that masterminded and crafted the 250 Testa Rossa were meticulous and delicate in their technique, and our team of engineers have emulated this focus and dedication in their hours spent crafting our wonderful Testa Rossa J sculpture."