Vibrant youth-led exhibition celebrates local community at Oxford Parkway station

A new art exhibition was unveiled at Oxford Parkway station following months of preparation from local artists and young people. The collection of five striking art displays look to celebrate the vibrancy of local communities and explore themes of place and identity.

A joint initiative between Oxfordshire Community Rail Partnership (OxCRP), Chiltern Railways and community artists, the project titled ‘Moving Murals’, supported young people from Oxford and Banbury to develop new skills through artistic expression across a series of creative workshops. The project was supported by Chiltern Railways’ Community Investment Fund, and will be hosted at the station for both commuter and leisure travellers to enjoy.

Through lino printing, collaging, and sign-making, participants explored themes of place and identity, reflecting the unique stories and cultural diversity of their neighborhoods. These creative sessions culminated in the transformation of their work into five full-scale installations at Oxford Parkway station.

Local artwork at train stations enriches the travel experience by creating a sense of place, reflecting the unique culture and identity of the surrounding community. By showcasing local creativity, these artworks transform stations into vibrant hubs that not only serve as transit points but also as integral spaces that connect and inspire passengers.

The highly anticipated exhibition was officially revealed at an event yesterday which brought together stakeholders, members of the community and those involved in the project to celebrate this artistic depiction of the local community.

The exhibition is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the local community and the role of creative expression in bringing people together. Each piece tells a unique story of the local areas they represent, offering commuters and visitors an inspiring experience as they pass through the station.

Commenting on the exhibition, Hannah McDonnell Executive Director of OxCRP said: “We are so unbelievably proud to showcase the new exhibition, which not only celebrates the individual talents of young people from our communities but also highlights the power of art in expressing local identity and transforming places. The Moving Murals project demonstrates what can be achieved when young people express their sense of place under the guidance of creative experts. And with the murals now on display to commuters and visitors, people can continue to enjoy these unique illustrations of the local community.

“As for yesterday’s event, it was a brilliant opportunity to bring everyone involved in the project together to celebrate what they have achieved. It’s incredible to see how these murals have evolved from initial sketches to full-fledged artworks. The creativity and passion behind each piece is a testament to the talent of the young people involved, and the artists that helped bring this all to life.”

Also commenting on the Moving Murals project, Zach Bailey, Regional Growth Manager from Chiltern Railways added:

“We are delighted to have collaborated with OxCRP on the innovative Moving Murals displays at Oxford Parkway. This project forms part of our Community Investment Fund, which is aimed at engaging local people and delivering social value for our communities. These displays will significantly improve the look and feel of the platforms at Oxford Parkway, whilst also telling the unique stories of people who live in Oxfordshire.

“The exhibition builds on our partnership with Yarnton Home and Garden, to promote local attractions and reflect the community who live in the Oxford Parkway area. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with OxCRP as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the UK railways in 2025”