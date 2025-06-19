'Vibrant and inclusive’: Pride event set to return to Chipping Norton for third year

Chipping Norton Pride returns next month.

With the return of Chipping Norton’s Pride event just around the corner, here are the key details about the popular event.

The countdown begins for this year’s Chipping Norton Pride, which takes place on Saturday, July 26.

This year the event has the theme of ‘From Chippy with Love’ and will focus on embracing all the colours of the pride movement and the acceptance and diversity that comes with it.

Sean Vassen, chair of Chipping Norton Pride, said: “This day isn’t just about celebrating our rights and the sheer diversity and love in all its forms that the community staunchly stands for, but it’s also a day for campaigning and supporting everyone within the community and to ensure that pride continues to stand as a beacon of resistance and hope against prejudice and inequality.”

The event will kick off at 11.30am and will feature drag and music performances, market stalls and food and drink stalls.

Chipping Norton Pride will come to a close at 4.30pm, but for people wanting more action, an afterparty at the town hall will run from 7pm until late.

Cllr Sandra Coleman, Mayor of Chipping Norton, said: “The town council are very pleased to see this vibrant, inclusive community event taking place here in Chipping Norton and wish the organisers success!

“We all hope it will be a sunny day and that everyone will have a fantastic time whilst celebrating this important day for our LGBTQIA+ community in Chippy and surrounding areas!”

The event was first held in 2023 and has grown to be one of the biggest Pride events in the Cotswolds region.

Chipping Norton Pride is also a registered charity that works to support the LGBTQIA+ community in Chipping Norton and surrounding areas.