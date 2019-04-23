Veterans charity receives £4,000 boost thanks to Banbury Tesco shoppers

Shoppers at Tesco stores in Banbury have given £4,000 to help veterans with health conditions back into work.

The Poppy Factory came out on top in the Bags of Help scheme as shoppers at all three supermarkets voted for them, with grants funded by carrier bag sales .

Each year the charity supports around 300 ex-forces men and women with physical or mental health conditions back into meaningful and sustained employment.

Chief executive Deirdre Mills said: "We are so grateful to everyone in and around Banbury who showed their support for our wounded, injured and sick veterans by using their tokens to vote for The Poppy Factory in the Bags of Help scheme.

“This important funding will go directly to our employability programme, helping us support many more ex-Forces men and women who want to flourish in new jobs and careers, no matter what health conditions and other barriers they may face.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £63 million to more than 20,000 projects across Britain.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.