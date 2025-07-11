Valda Energy powers community-led renewable energy with West Oxford Community Renewables partnership

A partnership between Valda Energy and West Oxford Community Renewables (WOCoRe) is helping to ensure that locally generated renewable electricity in West Oxford continues to benefit both the environment and the community.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration is helping to accelerate local decarbonisation efforts and drive reinvestment into community projects that cut carbon and promote sustainability.

WOCoRe, a volunteer-led social enterprise, owns and operates Osney Lock Hydro, the first community-owned hydro scheme on the River Thames as well as solar PV installations across West Oxford. Together, these systems generate around 270 MWh of clean electricity each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2020, Valda Energy has supported WOCoRe by purchasing the energy they produce through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). A PPA is an agreement where energy producers can sell their energy directly to companies such as Valda Energy. This agreement ensures that locally generated green energy is utilised effectively while providing WOCoRe with a stable income stream to fund further community initiatives.

User (UGC) Submitted

By supporting smaller-scale, community-driven projects through PPAs, Valda Energy is contributing to a more distributed and resilient renewable energy system. These agreements play a critical role in unlocking investment in clean energy infrastructure and help empower local people to take charge of their energy future.

Andy Dayus, Renewables Director at Valda Energy comments: “Supporting renewable energy at a local level is a key part of our mission at Valda Energy. WOCoRe’s commitment to sustainability and community benefit is exactly the kind of initiative we want to champion. Together, we’re not only generating clean power, but we’re also empowering people and reinvesting in greener futures.”

To date, WOCoRe has raised over £1 million through community shares to fund its installations, with all surplus revenue reinvested into environmental and educational programmes. The group is also an active participant in Project LEO (Local Energy Oxfordshire), one of the UK’s most ambitious energy innovation trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Lloyd, Director at WOCoRe, commented: “Partnering with Valda Energy has given us the confidence that our locally generated renewable energy is being put to good use. Their support helps us sustain and grow our projects, reinforcing the importance of small-scale, community-led energy in the transition to net zero.”

Valda Energy continues to work with energy entrepreneurs and community schemes across Great Britain, offering simple and supportive solutions for exporting renewable electricity.