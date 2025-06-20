Vail Williams promotes three in Thames Valley

PROMOTED: David Barden, seated left, Thames Valley regional managing partner at property consultancy Vail Williams, with promoted colleagues, from left, Brad West (property asset management), promoted to surveyor level 3, Guy Parkes, partner, made an LLP member, and James Little (valuation) promoted to associate

Property consultancy Vail Williams, which has an office in Oxford, has made three strategic promotions in its Thames Valley region as business demand continues to grow.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among 20 firm-wide changes which include six new LLP (limited liability partnership) members – taking the firm’s total to 21 – as well as new partners and associates.

Thames Valley and Oxford based agency partner Guy Parkes has been made an LLP member. With 30 years’ south east property experience, he advises across all sectors including major business parks, landmark properties and office and industrial acquisition and disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Little, (valuation) who joined Vail Williams in 2022 as a senior surveyor, is promoted to associate. He previously worked for the Valuation Office Agency and is experienced in valuation for both commercial and residential property

Asset management surveyor Brad West, who has been with Vail Williams since 2021, is promoted to surveyor level 3. His role involves managing commercial portfolios for private and public landlords and advising a diverse range of clients.

The other five new Vail Williams LLP members are Stephen Hobbs (Birmingham, partner and head of valuation), Suzanne Holloway (Gatwick, regional managing partner), David Ramsay, (South Coast, partner and head of planning), Joe Walker South Coast, partner and head of lease advisory) and Charlie Nicholson (Surrey, regional managing partner).

The promotions follow Vail Williams’ change in leadership at the beginning of June with Danny George taking on the role of managing partner from Matthew Samuel-Camps, who stepped down after a decade at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny said the end of financial year promotions were particularly well deserved and demonstrated Vail Williams’ unwavering belief in rewarding exceptional hard work as well as developing and retaining its own top talent.

“I congratulate my colleagues who have achieved a promotion. To me this reflects the incredible dedication shown by everyone who is adding value to this driven and successful firm as we embark on a new and ambitious growth plan.

“Our six new LLP members add a vast breadth of experience and unrivalled varied sector specialism to the partnership and I look forward to working closely with everyone as we face the challenges ahead, take the opportunities we’ve identified and strive to offer an even better service to our valued clients.”

David Barden, regional managing partner for the Thames Valley region added “It's been a strong year of growth for the region, building on years of hard work, securing a variety of high-profile instructions, some well-known, others under the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These promotions reflect the breadth and depth of our expertise across the region, spanning three distinct disciplines and underscoring the strength of our team.”

The promotions come as Vail Williams launches a new three-year business plan aimed at further innovation, service excellence and sustainable growth.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.