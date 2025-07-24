Two Thames Valley appointments boost Vail Williams across Oxfordshire

STRATEGIC APPOINTMENTS: Carl Grint, centre, head of property asset management (PAM) for property consultancy Vail Williams, welcomes associate Shane O’Reilly, right, and senior surveyor Emma Cooper to the firm’s Thames Valley region

Vail Williams has bolstered its property asset management (PAM) team in the Thames Valley with two strategic appointments.

Shane O’Reilly has joined as an associate and Emma Cooper as a senior surveyor.

Shane, whose key tasks include acting on Wokingham and Woking Borough Council portfolios, has more than 20 years’ post qualified experience in the property industry; commercial property management in particular.

Shane joins Vail Williams after nearly a decade at Colliers, prior to which he was at JLL.

He has considerable experience in dealing with all property asset and client types, from large institutional portfolios and diverse mixed-use portfolios to single high value properties managed for private clients.

Emma is dedicated property manager with a proven track record in property acquisition, stakeholder collaboration, budget and asset management.

Prior to joining Vail Williams, she successfully managed a property profile for a major national charity retailer for over eight years, during which time she was involved in property and lease management – from acquisition to dilapidations and everything in-between.

She is responsible for property management for several clients across England. Her portfolio varies from small industrial units to retail and residential properties where she is responsible for asset management, lease event and project management of refurbishments.

Carl Grint, who heads Vail Williams’ PAM operations nationally, said: “The PAM sector continues to expand as clients seek to utilise their assets in the most cost-effective and advantageous way.

“It is incumbent on us to deliver profitability by getting under the skin of our clients and their buildings to ensure every aspect of management is successfully covered off.

“I welcome our two recruits to the PAM team, which came after a robust selection process. I place a great emphasis on the integrity of every team member so we do not appoint lightly.

“Shane and Emma have proved to us that they are completely capable of maintaining and improving the second-to-none client service for which Vail Willaims is rightly acclaimed. I have great hopes for them both and they have certainly hit the ground running, fitting in seamlessly with colleagues.”

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.