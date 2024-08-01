Two new traders set up permanent residence at Banbury's Lock29
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crystal retailer and photography studio are the latest businesses to call the popular shopping area their new home.
Moving in this weekend, the two new businesses will further enhance Lock29’s varied mix of offerings.
Crystal Intentions, founded and run by Michelle Coles, will sell a variety of crystals, stones, handmade jewellery, candles and other spiritual tools.
Michelle said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new permanent Crystal Intentions shop in Lock29, Banbury!
"We are excited to continue serving our dedicated and growing community of returning customers who have been such a vital part of our journey.
"The atmosphere in Lock29 is currently buzzing, and we are excited to be part of its vibrant future development and growth."
Lee Atherton previously ran The Garden Studio Photography as a pop-up stall in Lock29; however, the Little Bourton-based professional photographer has now taken the leap to set up a perment shop.
He said: “I am delighted to have secured a permanent location following on from my successful pop-ups.
"Lock29 is the perfect place to start the shop, and I am very much looking forward to growing and evolving alongside the other fantastic offerings within Lock29.
"The atmosphere is so positive, and I am incredibly excited to get up and running”.
Lock29 manager Stuart McGregor said: “This is an exciting time for Lock29 with a thriving food, drink, and retail offer. I am sure that Michelle and Lee are going to be hugely popular traders.”