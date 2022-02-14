Katie Baker, owner of Banbury-based Katie Lou Weddings, pictured with her colleague, Joely Leeder, won Wedding Planner of the Year at the south central region of The Wedding Industry Awards. (photo from TWIA)

Banbury-based Katie Lou Weddings, owned by Katie Baker, has won Wedding Planner of the Year at the south central region of The Wedding Industry Awards. Mariella Rodhouse, from Mariella Rodhouse Makeup based in King's Sutton, took home the trophy for best bridal makeup artist at the awards.

More than 900 businesses from eight regions entered The Wedding Industry Awards, which took place at Trunkwell House Hotel near Reading on Tuesday January 25.

Katie said: "I am from Banbury and run my business from a garden office planning weddings in and around Oxfordshire and the Cotswolds. I focus on marquees, dry hire venues and Oxford colleges.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mariella Rodhouse, from Mariella Rodhouse Makeup based in King's Sutton, took home the trophy for best bridal makeup artist at the south central region of The Wedding Industry Awards. (photo from TWIA)

"I was absolutely over the moon (and a little shocked) to win this award, TWIA are the Oscars of the wedding industry awards and mean so much as all client votes. The wedding industry has had a tough two years which makes this recognition even more special and humbling. Such an incredible start to the year."

Mariella said: "It was just unbelievable to win the award, beyond words in fact. I was so excited to just attend the awards event as a finalist, that in itself was an achievement, so to go on and win Makeup Artist Of The Year for my region was incredible.

"I know how talented and hardworking my industry peers and fellow makeup artists are, so to be considered alongside them was a huge compliment.

"My business, my passion for makeup, and the brides I have the pleasure of doing makeup for, mean so much to me, so to receive such high level recognition for something I put my heart and soul into everyday is the highest form of praise, and the biggest accomplishment for me."

Both businesses will now compete in the finals in London next week on Wednesday February 23.

To find out more about Katie Lou Weddings you can visit their website through the following link: www.katielouweddings.com.

To find out more about Mariella Rodhouse Makeup you can visit their website through the following link: https://www.mariellarodhousemakeupartist.co.uk/Katie added: "I'm so excited for the national finals and to stand alongside the very best wedding suppliers in the country. The venue looks insane and all the stops have been pulled out for the evening's entertainment.

"Whatever the outcome I'm so proud of the weddings I deliver and thank, from the bottom of my heart all my gorgeous couples for their votes and support. It truly means the world to me, my business and my family."