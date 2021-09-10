Azure Property Consultants Ltd have announced the recent acquisition, on behalf of a client the former Trinder Toys and Bicycle shop location.

The proposal is to refurbish and expand the property sympathetically in a style in keeping with other buildings within the conservation area. A former 1970’s building, was until 2018 the Trinder Toys and Bicycle shop.

On completion, the property will consist of seven apartments, three commercial retail units and one atelier unit, all finished to a high quality standard.

Acquired in August 2021, the project is expected to commence in Autumn 2021, anticipated to be completed by Summer 2022.

Growth in Banbury accelerated after the 1970’s with the introduction of the M40 motorway, providing faster access to London and Birmingham. In recent years the High Street and surrounding streets have suffered as out of town shopping centres and internet shopping impacted trade. However, the centre of Banbury is now undergoing considerable regeneration and the High Street is repurposing itself as leisure, business, residential and vibrant community space

Andrew Price, director of Azure Property Consultants Ltd, said: “Restoring the building sympathetically will greatly enhance the street scene in Broad Street, bringing new business and premium quality apartments back to our high street after such uncertain times. It is anticipated that the apartments will provide much needed housing, while the commercial/retail units will provide the ideal location for businesses wishing to locate in Banbury. We are pleased to continue our part in the regeneration of Banbury town centre.”

David Ford, director of surveying services, said: “We are delighted to be assisting our clients in realising this exciting new development in Banbury and will be providing a range of professional surveying services to ensure the project progresses smoothly. These will include assistance with building regulations, party walls, project management and finally negotiating with and signing up new tenants when the project is completed.”

Brian Chatfield, director of commercial agency, said: “We have only acquired the property in the last three weeks, however, I have already seen strong demand for the retail/business units and have taken a number or enquiries. We hope to refurbish these units as quickly as possible to allow businesses to move in.”

Azure Property Consultants Ltd are a niche commercial property consultancy RICS regulated company providing a range of commercial property advice and services to a diverse mix of clients who own, occupy or are looking to invest in commercial property. The company operate out of offices in Whitstable, Kent and Bloxham, Banbury.