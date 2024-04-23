Travis Perkins store in Brackley closes its doors for final time
Travis Perkins decided not to renew the lease at the store on St James Road and instead closed it permanently on Tuesday April 16.
A spokesperson for Travis Perkins said: “We have taken the decision not to renew the lease at our Brackley Travis Perkins branch. Our colleagues are aware of this decision, and we’ve now entered into a consultation process with them.
"We remain committed to our customers and the local community and hope to welcome them at our Buckingham or Banbury branches for all their building supplies and materials, which are only a short drive away.”
The company, which was founded in 1988 and has its headquarters in Northampton, employs around 8,000 colleagues in the UK across over 540 branches.
It is also the owner of the tools and building materials retailer Toolstation, which has over 500 branches.