Top honour for Banbury based building boss

A building site manager based near Banbury has won a national award.

Graham Mason, site manager for Taylor Wimpey, has won a prestigious national house-building award.

Out of thousands of entries, Mr Mason was commended with a National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award.

He said: “I’m delighted to have won a Quality Award.

“It’s a fantastic honour, not just for me, but for the whole team.

“They all work incredibly hard and take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the highest possible standards.”

Phil Hooper, production director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service.”