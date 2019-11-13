Tibbetts Angels return for Christmas season

Just some of last year's donations

For a number of years, the Tibbetts Angels have been spreading festive cheer across Banburyshire, through their Christmas boxes packed with goodies, and gifted to Banbury area charities including Home Start, BYHP and the Salvation Army.

This year, the Tibbetts Angels are looking to better their record of over 140 boxes, set last year and are asking Banbury residents and businesses to get involved.

Boxes can be packaged for adults, teen or children to receive and can include such items as:

The Tibbetts Angels

Hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks,

Colouring or puzzle books, pens, crayons,

Shower gel, bath and lotion sets and deodorants – non-aerosol,

shaving foam sets, toothbrushes, hair brushes/combs and hair accessories,

Festive table napkins and Christmas crackers

Gifts items, such as costume jewellery, games or books, or anything else that will put a smile on somebodies face this festive season.