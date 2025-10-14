Three promotions at Fisher German's Banbury office

A leading property consultancy has announced a trio of promotions in the infrastructure division of its Banbury office.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisher German has promoted Harriet Godwin to Associate Partner, Kate Manners to Associate and Sophie Wait to Interface Manager.

Since joining in 2020, Harriet has been instrumental in expanding the Banbury office’s water team, growing the water department from just two colleagues to seven in the past year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a mum-of-two, Harriet credits Fisher German’s people-first approach and flexible working policies for supporting her career progression.

Kate Manners, Sophie Wait and Harriet Godwin from Fisher German

She said: “The ability to juggle a young family while pushing forwards with my career is only possible because of Fisher German’s family first mentality. My work is valued, whether it is delivered from home or one of our numerous offices. That flexibility is invaluable.”

“I work closely with several major utilities companies including Thames Water, Wessex Water and Severn Trent and the next five years is looking really exciting for everyone involved in this industry. We are delivering the biggest 5yrs of development for a long time.

“With Ofwat’s new budget allocations for water infrastructure improvements through to 2030, we are expecting demand for our services to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate brings expertise in delivering land access for a wide range of infrastructure clients while Sophie’s extensive experience spans large-scale infrastructure projects, as well as those with varying budgets and timescales.

Ruth Ofield, Partner in the infrastructure team in Banbury said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see Harriet, Kate, and Sophie take these well-deserved steps forward within our Banbury infrastructure team. These promotions are not just personal milestones and a reflection of their passion and unwavering commitment, but they are a testament to the incredible depth and talent we have in our team and across the business.”

Fisher German LLP has promoted 50 colleagues across all areas of the business following a decision to refresh its branding to position it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external branding to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of those promoted have also been taking part in Fisher German’s Big 25 Challenge – an epic journey between the firm’s 25 UK office locations with a ban on motorised transport – to raise money for 25 different charities.

The challenge is due to end on Thursday October 30th as the team finally makes it back to its London office in the City after starting the journey in May.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “These promotions shine a spotlight on the very best of Fisher German and recognise colleagues who have worked so hard in support of their clients and the business.

“All our promotions align with Fisher German’s Grow Framework which helps colleagues understand how to drive their careers forward at the firm.

“I’d like to congratulate every colleague who has been promoted, which plays a massive part in ensuring Fisher German continues to build towards the future in all areas of the business.”