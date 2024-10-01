Three promotions announced at Fisher German's Banbury office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The promotions are part of 53 across all areas of the business as part of its ongoing growth.

A leading property consultancy has announced three promotions at its Banbury office following a strong period of success for the firm.

Fisher German has promoted William Davies to Associate, and both Kate Manners and Ben Swindells to Senior Surveyors.

William joined Fisher German in 2020 as a graduate in the infrastructure consultancy team and has risen through the company since that time, working on behalf of clients such as Cadent Gas, National Grid, and UK Power Networks.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed my ongoing work with clients to deliver new projects in the electricity and gas sectors as well as taking on further responsibilities within the team here in Banbury.”

Alongside his professional work, William is also involved with Fisher German’s Early Careers Team, focussing on training for new starters in the business.

“When I joined as a graduate, Fisher German’s Early Careers Team were invaluable in providing support that allowed me to settle in quickly and making me feel welcome,” he added.

“I really enjoyed my time as a graduate, and following qualification, I wanted to continue to build on the successes of the Early Careers Team to help new starters develop and begin their careers here.

“Fisher German have always been supportive in allowing me to progress and have encouraged me to take advantage of opportunities such as the Early Careers Team and involvement with other professional bodies, such as the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers and Pipeline Industries Guild.”

The promotions come after a successful 12 months for the firm which has seen it launch new offices in London and Birmingham and invest in an extensive refurbishment project at its Manchester office as it looks to strengthen its city-centre presence.

Fisher German has seen its national headcount almost double since 2017, with 806 staff members now based across its network of 26 offices.

The firm has made the latest promotions as part of its ‘Grow’ career progression framework which gives employees a clear pathway to advance within the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “This round of promotions sees more than 50 colleagues move up within the business in recognition of their hard work and consistent high performance.

“The promotions span the whole firm, with representation from all divisions and recognition for those who have been with us for anywhere from one year to 20 plus.

“Our Grow career progression framework provides colleagues with clarity on the competencies and behaviours expected at each level, aligned to our strategy and values, which has helped more people take ownership of their careers and set attainable goals.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who have been promoted for their continued hard work and support as we continue to build a more diverse and dynamic multi-disciplinary property consultancy.

“It is an exciting time for the business as we continue to invest in both our people and our premises, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the market going forward.”