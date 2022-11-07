Three Banbury places get top hygiene ratings – but takeaway in the district gets a zero rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three places in Banbury.
And all three were given five stars by the Food Standards Agency - the top mark available.
However, some other venues inside the Cherwell district did not fare as well – with one takeaway getting a zero rating.
The following places were given 'five stars':
• Rated 5: Meetini Cocktail Bar at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Tap Social Movement at Unit B1 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Chicken Shed at Unit H2 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 13
The following place was given 'four stars':
• Rated 4: George and Dragon, Shutford; rated on September 23
The following place was given 'one star':
• Rated 1: The Jolly Boatman at 216 Banbury Rd, Thrupp, Kidlington; rated on September 27
The following place was given 'zero stars':
Nadias Indian Take Away, 5 Holm Square, Bicester, rated on September 28