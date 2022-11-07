And all three were given five stars by the Food Standards Agency - the top mark available.

However, some other venues inside the Cherwell district did not fare as well – with one takeaway getting a zero rating.

The following places were given 'five stars':

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three places in Banbury

• Rated 5: Meetini Cocktail Bar at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Tap Social Movement at Unit B1 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Chicken Shed at Unit H2 Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on October 13

The following place was given 'four stars':

• Rated 4: George and Dragon, Shutford; rated on September 23

The following place was given 'one star':

• Rated 1: The Jolly Boatman at 216 Banbury Rd, Thrupp, Kidlington; rated on September 27

The following place was given 'zero stars':

